Politics

Vancouver Aquatic Centre rebuild to go ahead with smaller, 25-metre lap pool

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Park Board vote to remove 50 metre pool from new Vancouver Aquatic Centre'
Park Board vote to remove 50 metre pool from new Vancouver Aquatic Centre
Despite broad support from speakers Monday night hoping to maintain the status quo, the Park Board voted in-line with a staff recommendation for the new Vancouver Aquatic Centre pool to be 25 metres in length.
The Vancouver Park Board has voted to proceed with a replacement for the Vancouver Aquatic Centre that includes a smaller, 25-metre lap pool.

The aging, five-decade-old facility is currently home to a 50-metre pool, and the prospect of replacing it with a smaller tank prompted an outpouring of anger from community and sports groups.

A staff report to the board recommended proceeding with the smaller lap pool, explaining that building the bigger pool to modern safety and construction standards was not possible on the current site.

Click to play video: 'No decision yet on new Vancouver Aquatic Centre'
No decision yet on new Vancouver Aquatic Centre

Proceeding with that option would add significant time and cost to the project, and put currently allocated funding at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

While the new aquatic centre will have a smaller lap pool, it will also include a hot pool, and leisure/lesson pool.

The park board has said with the surging population in the downtown core there is a growing demand for those facilities compared to the larger lap pool, which is primarily used by athletic groups.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Aquatic Centre pool plan questioned'
Vancouver Aquatic Centre pool plan questioned

The report suggested that about 80 per cent of the lost 50-metre swim availability could be made up by adjusting the layout of the Hillcrest Pool in Mount Pleasant.

Monday night’s vote also included an amendment committing the city to delivering a new 50-metre pool somewhere else in the city in the next decade.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

