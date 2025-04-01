Man facing murder charge after inmate at Toronto prison killed: police

See more sharing options

An inmate died in hospital a few days after being assaulted by another inmate at a correction facility in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The force said Tuesday officers were dispatched to the Toronto South Detention Centre on March 24 at around 6 p.m. after it was reported that one inmate had assaulted another.

As a result of the incident, the victim, who police identified as Mangok Akol, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three days later, the Toronto resident succumbed to his injuries.

Police initially charged 32-year-old Andre Ford with aggravated assault, but the charge is to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Akol becomes Toronto’s eight homicide victim of 2025.

The Toronto South Detention Centre is home to people who are awaiting trial, as well as those serving terms of two years less a day.

Police did not provide any information as to why Akol or Ford were at the prison.