Canada

WestJet flight aborts takeoff at high speed at Vancouver’s International Airport

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet plane aborts takeoff at Vancouver International airport'
WestJet plane aborts takeoff at Vancouver International airport
A runway at Vancouver International Airport has re-opened after a WestJet flight bound for Calgary aborted its takeoff roll at high-speed. Fire crews were seen spraying down the hot brakes -- which may have seized up entirely as a result of the rejected departure.
A runway at Vancouver International Airport was closed for almost five hours on Monday after a WestJet flight aborted its takeoff at high speed.

The flight, a Boeing 737, operating as Flight 118, was bound for Calgary at the time.

Fire crews were seen spraying down the hot brakes as the aircraft was immobilized on YVR’s north runway.

The airline was eventually towed away.

Trending Now

WestJet confirmed that no one was hurt. Passengers were taken back to the terminal by bus.

That flight was cancelled and the runway re-opened late on Monday night.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

