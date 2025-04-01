WestJet flight aborts takeoff at high speed at Vancouver’s International Airport

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A runway at Vancouver International Airport was closed for almost five hours on Monday after a WestJet flight aborted its takeoff at high speed.

The flight, a Boeing 737, operating as Flight 118, was bound for Calgary at the time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fire crews were seen spraying down the hot brakes as the aircraft was immobilized on YVR’s north runway.

The airline was eventually towed away.

WestJet confirmed that no one was hurt. Passengers were taken back to the terminal by bus.

That flight was cancelled and the runway re-opened late on Monday night.