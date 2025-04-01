SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Saskatoon could be an election battleground, new poll suggests

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 10:32 am
Saskatoon could be an election battleground: new poll suggests
WATCH: Saskatoon could become a potential battleground amidst Canada’s upcoming federal election. New poll data suggests some ridings are closer to flipping over than previously thought.
According to recent Ipsos polling data, the Liberal party leads Conservatives 44 to 38 per cent with the NDP at just 9 per cent as the federal election campaign enters its second week.

That same data shows 45 per cent of the Saskatchewan-Manitoba region supporting Conservatives, with Liberal and NDP support at 25 and 15 per cent respectively.

A potentially different situation, though, could be playing out in Saskatoon, a traditionally conservative-voting city. According to a new Liaison poll, the Conservatives lead at 43 per cent support with the Liberals not far behind at 39 , and the NDP at just 10 per cent.

According to one political expert, the poll data could have big implications if it proves accurate.

“If the poll is right, it could be indicative of a couple of things,” said University of Saskatoon Political Studies assistant professor Daniel Westlake.

“The most striking to me there is that it’s the Liberals, not the NDP, that are competitive with the Conservatives. I mean, Saskatoon, historically, it’s been the NDP that’s been the stronger of the two parties there.

“I don’t think this is about to make Saskatoon a major stop on the party’s tours, unfortunately. I wouldn’t characterize it as a battleground quite yet.”

The Liaison poll was conducted from March 29 to March 30, 2025.  Liaison said it used interactive voice response technology to poll 603 voters in Saskatoon.  Liaison says its results carry a margin of error of +/- 3.99%, 19 times out of 20.

