Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Flags vandalized in what Halifax RCMP are calling a hate-motivated crime

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Pride flag View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP say a pride flag and an "Every Child Matters" flag at the end of a driveway in Lower Ship Harbour, N.S. were vandalized, and the crime is considered hate motivated. The Canadian Press file
RCMP in the Halifax region are investigating a hate-motivated crime in the community of Lower Ship Harbour and are looking for a person of interest.

Officers received a report on March 25 that a pride flag and an “Every Child Matters” flag at the end of a driveway on West Ship Harbour Road had been vandalized the day before.

“The mischief is considered to have been motivated by hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression,” RCMP said in a release.

“The RCMP takes incidents of hate with the utmost seriousness and condemns these criminal acts.”

RCMP released an image of a person of interest, who is described as having grey hair and was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

