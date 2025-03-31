Flags vandalized in what Halifax RCMP are calling a hate-motivated crime

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Halifax region are investigating a hate-motivated crime in the community of Lower Ship Harbour and are looking for a person of interest.

Officers received a report on March 25 that a pride flag and an “Every Child Matters” flag at the end of a driveway on West Ship Harbour Road had been vandalized the day before.

“The mischief is considered to have been motivated by hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression,” RCMP said in a release.

“The RCMP takes incidents of hate with the utmost seriousness and condemns these criminal acts.”

RCMP released an image of a person of interest, who is described as having grey hair and was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.