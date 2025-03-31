Canada election campaign enters 2nd week as new U.S. tariffs loom

Send this page to someone via email

The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings.

Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to slap “reciprocal tariffs” on countries including Canada over various alleged trade practices.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has stressed the need for Canada to fundamentally reimagine its economy in response to Trump’s steady stream of levies and threats of annexation.

Speaking as prime minister after a cabinet committee meeting last week, Carney told reporters in Ottawa that Canada would retaliate against U.S. auto and “reciprocal” tariffs, but would wait to announce that retaliation until the extent of the April 2 tariffs is clear.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has campaigned on a need for change, warning that Canadians can ill afford to re-elect the Liberals after almost 10 years at the helm.

Carney is expected to campaign in the Toronto area Monday while Poilievre heads to New Brunswick.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to start the day in Victoria before travelling to Edmonton.