Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public hearing scheduled for VPD officer accused of sexualized misconduct

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 10:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual misconduct hearing ordered for VPD sergeant'
Sexual misconduct hearing ordered for VPD sergeant
RELATED: The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has called its first-ever public hearing into allegations of sexualized misconduct against a Vancouver police officer. As Troy Charles reports, Sgt. Keiron McConnell has also been an instructor at several post-secondary institutions – Jun 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has set a date for a public hearing into allegations of sexualized misconduct against a Vancouver police sergeant.

Sgt. Keron McConnell has also been an instructor at several post-secondary institutions, and the commissioner’s office said the allegations involve seven women including police officers and former students at Royal Roads and Kwantlen Polytechnic universities.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is the first public hearing called by the police complaint commissioner since the province amended the Police Act allowing their office to call hearings earlier in the discipline process.

In a statement, the OPCC said Police Complaint Commissioner Prabhu Rajan determined the nature of the allegations and the public interest supported the need for a hearing.

Trending Now

The office says the commissioner noted that using a power imbalance for a sexual purpose not only harms those directly affected but also negatively impacts the integrity of policing and the public’s confidence in police.

Story continues below advertisement

The hearing will be held at the Coroners Court in Burnaby on April 7, and be presided over by retired Provincial Court Chief Judge Baird Ellan.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices