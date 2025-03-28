Rapid Fire with the Rush: Zach Manns

Living with teammate Jake Boudreau this season in Saskatoon, it’s been a welcomed transition to the Prairies for Saskatchewan Rush sniper Zach Manns.

Even though it’s his roommate who is controlling the aux cord both in the dressing room and on the way to practice, it’s a job as team DJ that Manns believes the Rush defender is getting better at.

“That’s my roommate Jake Boudreau,” said Manns. “I think he’s been steadily improving as the season has gone on.”

While that progression has been more of a flat-line according to Boudreau, the Rush have continued to climb up the National Lacrosse League standings with just four games remaining before playoffs.

The Rush were able to officially clinch a playoff berth during their bye week, guaranteeing a spot in the NLL post-season for the 10-4 club which hasn’t seen playoff lacrosse played since 2019.

“We know the Rush fans have been longing for a playoff game the last few years,” said Manns. “We’re excited to give it to them. I think it’s a lot of the guys on our team’s first playoff game, so it’s an exciting experience for sure.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We know the Rush fans have been longing for a playoff game the last few years," said Manns. "We're excited to give it to them. I think it's a lot of the guys on our team's first playoff game, so it's an exciting experience for sure."

In his second season with the Rush after being acquired in the summer of 2023 as part of a package for franchise legend Mark Matthews, Manns has settled into becoming one of the team’s top offensive drivers in 2024-25.

All the while taking on an added leadership role, a position which he feels more comfortable handling in his second season in Saskatchewan.

“Off the floor at the beginning of the year last year I was a little timid,” said Manns. “I’m not the loudest guy in the room, per se, off the bat, but I think coming into this year I already knew what I was getting myself into.

“I’ve made great friends with everyone on the team, so I think I’m more of a vocal leader this year which I’m happy to be.”

Rocketing to second place in the NLL standings, the Rush have played in nine games decided by three goals or less and have registered wins in six of those.

It’s something the team struggled with last season according to Manns, now with a greater focus on being able to churn out victories in tight contests with playoffs now approaching.

“We had so many of those losses,” said Manns. “After a point you just decide not to lose really in those games, you can’t lose every single one, right? I think we’ve done a good job of playing well in those tight scenarios and those are experiences that are going to pay off in the playoffs. You don’t win by 10 in the playoffs, ever.”

Leading the Rush with 30 goals and 59 points in 14 games, Manns is on pace to break his single-season career mark of 37 goals which was set last year with Saskatchewan.

It’s a long way from the banks of the Pacific Ocean for the 26-year-old, who grew up in one of the meccas of lacrosse in Canada, discovering the game in Victoria, B.C.

“Honestly growing up in Victoria, it’s like pretty much every little kid plays soccer and lacrosse,” said Manns. “That was it, I started playing when I was four.”

Manns ranks 14th in the NLL in goals this season and has turned that passion into one of the most productive seasons for the Rush in recent memory, now preparing for the push to seize home floor advantage in the first round of playoffs.

The Rush can move closer to that goal on Saturday night hosting the Colorado Mammoth, who sit just two wins back of Saskatchewan for second place.

“They’re a fun team to play and I think it’s going to be a high-powered game,” said Manns. “I think they have a lot of good shooters on offence, I think we have a great defence so I’m excited for that matchup.

“They have a world-class goalie in Dillon Ward who is never easy to score on, so it’s going to be a challenge but one we’re looking forward to.”

Saskatchewan and Colorado will renew hostilities on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre, kicking off a run of three home dates in four games for the Rush to close out the regular season.