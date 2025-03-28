City of Edmonton to remove payment machines, change parking limits

Send this page to someone via email

By the summer, Edmonton drivers will need to get used to paying for parking by their phone because the city will be removing the physical payment machines.

Jenny Albers, general supervisor of Planning and Permitting with the City of Edmonton, says the machines require upgrades in order to comply with current payment standards.

It would have cost the city at least $2.8 million, not including operational costs.

To avoid a larger tax increase, city council approved a decision to remove the machines.

“We know this is a significant change for some of our customers who rely on our machines, but we are here to support through this transition period,” Albers said.

According to the city, the removal of the pay stations will start in Epark zones where they are least used.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Charles Taylor / Global News

Between April 14 and May 31, the machines will be removed in the Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) of North Edge, Alberta Avenue, Kingsway, Stony Plain, 124 Street, and Old Strathcona.

Between May 15 and July 31 machines will be removed from the Downtown area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The city installed decals and signage across the city, informing drivers about the upcoming changes.

View image in full screen Charles Taylor / Global News

Drivers will now have to either scan a QR code, download the HotSpot App, pay online, or call the phone line and an agent will assist.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone paying for parking with the city of Edmonton will need to create a Hotspot account.

“You will require a phone to pay for the mobile-only system. If you don’t have a phone, there’s an option for other parkers to get additional license plates on their account as well,” Albers said.

“If your Wi-Fi or data is not reliable, you can set up an account before you leave the house, and you can just call hotspot,” she added.

Albers says while 60 per cent of all parking transactions happen through the pay stations, 90 per cent of all payments are made by credit card.

“We have had the HotSpot app for over a year, and a high adoption to the app. We have seen customers transition quite smoothly overall,” Albers said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward Dene city councillor Aaron Paquette said it was not a popular choice but it had to be done to focus on core services and improve efficiencies.

“This isn’t a decision I love. But with rising costs, provincial downloads, and council pushing for savings, administration is forced to make cuts, and parking machines didn’t make it. Supports are coming, and the city will share those in April. I’m pushing to make sure the app is easier to use for everyone,” Paquette said.

Paqueete says there will be 24/7 HotSpot customer service through the phone line at 1-855-712-5888 or support@htsp.ca.

There are also some changes as to how long you can park.

Starting July 1, the city is scrapping its two-hour parking limit in EPark zones during evenings and weekends.

“By reducing the use of two-hour on-street parking limits, we will provide parkers with additional flexibility and support businesses near EPark zones,” said Albers.

“We heard that two hours may not be enough time to, for example, grab dinner and catch a show. Eliminating these limits in the evenings and on weekends better enables visitors to explore all Edmonton has to offer” she added.