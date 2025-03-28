Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres of schools or daycares.

Superior Court Justice John Callaghan says all sites slated to close under the new law by April 1 can remain open until 30 days after he decides the case.

The Neighbourhood Group, which runs the Kensington Market Overdose Prevention Site in downtown Toronto, launched a lawsuit in December along with two people who use the space.

They argued in court earlier this week that the new law violates both the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Constitution, including the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

The province has argued the new law does not violate the Charter or the Constitution and that the legislation is necessary to protect the public, particularly children, from disorder and violence near the consumption sites.

Health officials and harm reduction advocates have warned people will die as a result of the closures should they go through.