Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2025 4:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawyers present arguments to keep Ontario supervised consumption site open'
Lawyers present arguments to keep Ontario supervised consumption site open
RELATED: Lawyers present arguments to keep Ontario supervised consumption site open
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep 10 supervised consumption sites open while he considers a Charter challenge of a new provincial law that bans the sites from operating within 200 metres of schools or daycares.

Superior Court Justice John Callaghan says all sites slated to close under the new law by April 1 can remain open until 30 days after he decides the case.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Neighbourhood Group, which runs the Kensington Market Overdose Prevention Site in downtown Toronto, launched a lawsuit in December along with two people who use the space.

They argued in court earlier this week that the new law violates both the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Constitution, including the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

Trending Now

The province has argued the new law does not violate the Charter or the Constitution and that the legislation is necessary to protect the public, particularly children, from disorder and violence near the consumption sites.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials and harm reduction advocates have warned people will die as a result of the closures should they go through.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices