Saskatchewan experts raise alarms over lack of mental health resources in schools

Send this page to someone via email

“The challenges and stigma around mental health issues remain top of mind for many in the province but for youth the challenges can be even greater with the lack of available resources in schools.

“The resources that school divisions have been able to provide haven’t necessarily entirely kept pace with that need,” said Shawn Davidson, Saskatchewan School Boards Association president.

“We need more professionals in our schools,” said Samantha Becotte, Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President.

Currently in schools, students have access to school counsellors but not a single school meets the recommended ratio for counsellors to students.

“Across the school divisions in Saskatchewan, we are seeing an average of about one counsellor to every 600 or 700 students, and studies show that that average should be closer to about one counsellor to every 250 students,” said Becotte.

Story continues below advertisement

“Becotte says she knows the need for resources is increasing but schools are seeing a decline in available counsellors, making the available resources overwhelmed.

“Too often they’re just jumping from crisis to crisis and they’re not able to do that preventative work with students to meet their needs,” said Becotte.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Government of Saskatchewan in the most recent budget announced an increase in funding to the mental health capacity building program, which allows SHA professionals to be available in schools to address the growing mental health needs.

“We do require strong partnerships with health and social services to be able to provide all the services that youth need. And that’s something that has at times been challenging, kind of breaking down those silos between the different ministries and between the departments and trying to get kids the support they need,” said Davidson.

Becotte says the government’s program is great, but it is still relying on teachers to be able to notice mental health issues in their students, stretching teachers thin.

“Teachers wear multiple hats and their focus gets drawn away from instruction and learning to addressing those crises that happen within classrooms, whether it’s to address counselling needs or nutritional needs or behavioural needs,” said Becotte.

“Teachers can’t always focus just on instruction and learning because other professional supports aren’t available to meet the needs of all of our students,”

Story continues below advertisement

Both organizations add more students are suffering due to the lack of available resources.

“We are seeing more and more students going without the support that they need. Either they’re waiting on wait lists to receive counselling supports or there simply isn’t enough available to meet their needs adequately,” said Becotte.

“We’ve talked about partnerships with other organizations, with other ministries, and sometimes those resources aren’t necessarily available through that avenue, either, and that’s unfortunate,” said Davidson.

The Saskatchewan School Board Association says students being able to have access to needed resources is the most important thing.

“As long as the students get the support that they need … it’s not that important to us where it comes from,” said Davidson.

The Government of Saskatchewan said in additional to the Mental Health Capacity Building Program it also provides funding for the Kids Help Phone, SaskTel’s Be Kind Online initiative, Rapid Access Counselling, The Saskatoon Restorative action program and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Game Changers Playbook initiative.

Davidson and Becotte agree they want what is best for students.

“We certainly recognize the need for mental health supports. We certainly recognize that youth have to be well in order to learn. and we want to do the best we can to support them in whatever ways we are able,” said Davidson.