Wintry weather hits much of Canada, Edmonton area sees poor road conditions

A blast of wintry weather across a swath of Canada is expected to disrupt commutes and bring possible power outages as a long line of warnings stretch from Edmonton to the shores of Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada says the bulk of the notices are made up of snowfall warnings and in southern Ontario they turn into freezing rain warnings.

The snowfall forecast calls for accumulations of up to 30 centimetres in some parts of Alberta, the Prairie provinces and northern Ontario.

The RCMP in the Edmonton area issued an overnight warning, advising the public to stay off the roads unless travel is necessary.

Southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, can expect the freezing rain to persist until Sunday.

Icy and slippery conditions are likely, and widespread power outages are possible.