Major Edmonton roads reopen amid central Alberta snow event, road conditions still poor: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton and other parts of central Alberta warned drivers that road conditions remain treacherous Friday morning after a significant spring snow event resulted in dozens of crashes the night before.

RCMP in Edmonton issued a news release just after 9 a.m. on Friday saying that “officers in many parts of the province were kept busy yesterday” because of the snow event. They responded to 147 vehicle crashes in total.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities,” the RCMP said. “Although we are at the tail end of winter, snowstorms are still common and we ask that drivers continue to take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said it had reopened a major east-west thoroughfare in Alberta’s capital that had been closed overnight.

“Whitemud Drive is closed in all directions between the Quesnell Bridge and Gateway Boulevard,” the EPS said in a news release issued just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, noting that officers were responding to “multiple collisions” on the freeway.

Story continues below advertisement

Long lines of vehicles could be seen standing still on a significant stretch of Whitemud Drive on Thursday night.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Thursday night, the EPS also shut down 23 Avenue in both directions between Rabbit Hill Road and 119 Street. Shortly after 8 a.m., police said that road had also been reopened.

“Motorists are advised to please continue to exercise safe driving as these winter weather conditions continue,” the EPS said.

South of Edmonton, RCMP issued a “tow ban” in the Leduc area on Thursday night.

“Alberta RCMP are advising the public to stay off the roads, unless travel is absolutely necessary, as weather and road conditions pose a significant hazard throughout the province,” police said.

Edmonton and other parts of central Alberta remained under a snowfall warning as of Friday morning.

West of Edmonton, the RCMP in Parkland County said Friday morning that officers were at the scene of “several motor vehicle collisions on Highway 16 near Stony Plain.”

“Currently, eastbound traffic on Highway 16 is being redirected and westbound traffic is down to one lane,” Parkland RCMP said. “Police are reporting extremely poor road conditions in central Alberta and travel is not recommended.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.