Environment

B.C. allows Mount Polley tailings dam to go higher

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mt. Polley mine reopens after tailings pond spill'
Mt. Polley mine reopens after tailings pond spill
Thu, Aug 6: The Mount Polley mine has partially reopened one year after a tailings pond collapse caused an environmental disaster but as Julia Foy reports, not all Cariboo residents are happy to see it operating again – Aug 6, 2015
The British Columbia government is allowing the height of the Mount Polley tailings dam to be raised an extra four metres, a decade after a similar storage site burst in one of the province’s biggest environmental disasters.

A statement from the Mining and Environment ministers says the extra height is to ensure that spring runoff can be safely managed.

Environment Minister Tamara Davidson and Mines Minister Jagrup Brar say their decision was informed by the Environmental Assessment Office and they are satisfied that safety issues have been assessed thoroughly.

Click to play video: 'Will charges ever be laid in the Mt. Polley mine disaster?'
Will charges ever be laid in the Mt. Polley mine disaster?
The tailings dam at the open-pit gold and copper mine in B.C.’s Cariboo region gave way in August 2014, spilling mine waste into nearby waterways and causing widespread environmental damage.

Two reviews led to changes in 2016 on how tailings ponds are regulated, and the government says the proposed dam height increase — from 60 to 64 metres — meets or exceeds all requirements.

The ministers say that they recognize there are significant concerns around the operation of the mine, and since 2016 there are “significantly stronger environmental standards.”

“Approvals for this change come after comprehensive technical reviews by experts, including external engineers, as well as consultation with First Nations,” they say.

Their statement says that what happened in 2014 can never happen again.

“Our strong requirements (for) protecting the environment are non-negotiable,” the statement says.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

