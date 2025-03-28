Halifax e-scooter operators left in dust by municipality for Toronto company

Send this page to someone via email

Two Halifax electric scooter operators say they won’t be operating in the city this summer after the Halifax Regional Municipality awarded a pilot program contract to a Toronto-based company.

Max Rastelli, who launched HFX e-Scooters in 2019, said the municipality’s decision to award Bird Canada the tender for its shared micro-mobility pilot program will create significant limitations on how riders can use his company’s scooters.

“This decision is going to impact our revenues. We’re probably going to lose 90 per cent of our revenues by not being able to operate on municipal property,” Rastelli said.

Rastelli said operators were asked to provide 500 e-bikes and e-scooters in the first year — something his company was willing to provide in its bid. The municipality, however, selected Bird Canada, which will now be the only company providing micro-mobility services in the city.

“It kind of leaves us feeling like there was little or no consideration for the small local businesses who have been here for a while,” Rastelli said.

Move Scooter rental, another e-scooter operator based in Halifax, is leaving the city entirely as a result.

“We’re going to have to pack up and leave. They left us no choice,” said the company’s owner Steve Mcarthur.

