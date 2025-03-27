Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatchewan prepares for freezing rain, snow across the province

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
saskatchewan-snow-weather-alert View image in full screen
High winds and falling snow will make for poor visibility in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It isn’t time to take off that winter jacket just yet, as Saskatchewan gets ready for a final battle with winter.

Saskatoon was issued a snowfall warning early Thursday morning, as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to arrive into Friday.

“Heavy, rapidly accumulating, snowfall begins early this morning in western Saskatchewan along the Yellowhead corridor and will spread eastward towards the Manitoba border by Thursday evening,” Environment Canada’s warning reads.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The heaviest snowfall is forecast through Saskatoon and continuing east towards Yorkton. 10 to 20 cm of snow is forecast across the province before the snow eases Friday evening.”

In addition to snowfall, strong winds from the east are also expected, causing reduced visibility and poor highway travel conditions.

Mix in freezing rain expected to move throughout the province, and road conditions could be dangerous.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Before travelling, check the weather and road conditions along your route,” Saskatchewan RCMP said. “If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible.”

RCMP are at the scene of a jack-knifed semi on Highway 10, at the hill south of Fort Qu’Appelle Thursday morning.

Lane restrictions are in place for a few hours.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline before travelling.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices