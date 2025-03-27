Saskatchewan prepares for freezing rain, snow across the province

See more sharing options

It isn’t time to take off that winter jacket just yet, as Saskatchewan gets ready for a final battle with winter.

Saskatoon was issued a snowfall warning early Thursday morning, as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to arrive into Friday.

“Heavy, rapidly accumulating, snowfall begins early this morning in western Saskatchewan along the Yellowhead corridor and will spread eastward towards the Manitoba border by Thursday evening,” Environment Canada’s warning reads.

“The heaviest snowfall is forecast through Saskatoon and continuing east towards Yorkton. 10 to 20 cm of snow is forecast across the province before the snow eases Friday evening.”

In addition to snowfall, strong winds from the east are also expected, causing reduced visibility and poor highway travel conditions.

Mix in freezing rain expected to move throughout the province, and road conditions could be dangerous.

“Before travelling, check the weather and road conditions along your route,” Saskatchewan RCMP said. “If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible.”

RCMP are at the scene of a jack-knifed semi on Highway 10, at the hill south of Fort Qu’Appelle Thursday morning.

Lane restrictions are in place for a few hours.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline before travelling.