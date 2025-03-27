Pediatric care underfunded and putting kids at risk: Alberta Medical Association

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta doctors are warning of “catastrophic” consequences for children’s physical and mental health if the province doesn’t boost funding for pediatric care.

The Alberta Medical Association says nearly half of pediatricians are considering retirement and that a quarter of them are thinking of leaving Alberta or reducing patient care responsibilities.

It blames the situation on several factors, including low pay and intense workloads for doctors caring for children.

Dr. Sam Wong, president of the pediatrics section for the association, says recent flu seasons have become more distressing for children and patients because of wait times verging on 12 hours.

“There is always the risk that a child will decompensate in the emergency waiting room and actually have an outcome that is catastrophic because they were not able to be seen in a timely fashion,” Wong said.

“It’s really distressing.”

Alberta’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The current situation has left pediatricians stretched and disheartened by their inability to help struggling patients, Wong said.

“We enjoy the satisfaction of taking care of children that most of the time get better. And when they don’t get better because of system problems, it’s hard for us.”

The association also described recent legislation restricting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for youth under 16 as “political interference in clinical autonomy.” The law received royal assent in December but it has not been proclaimed.

Wong said the Alberta government is targeting a small, vulnerable group and is depriving parents and children of making their own medical decisions.

“There is no role for the government in the examination room,” Wong said.

Groups representing transgender youth have asked a judge to temporarily suspend the law, pending a hearing on its constitutionality. A judge reserved her decision for a later date after hearing arguments from government lawyers and counsel representing the groups earlier in March.