Someone is $5M richer after buying lotto ticket online in New Brunswick

Lottery players in New Brunswick are going to want to check their tickets.
Atlantic Lottery says a winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 was sold on the the http://www.alc.ca, N.B. for the March 26 draw.
Who the prize winner or winners are is not know, but at least one person in the province appears to be $5 million richer.
Details on the prize winner or winners will be released as soon as they come forward, the lottery corporation says in a Thursday morning release.
The lotto victory comes about year after a lengthy search to find the N.B. winner of a $64-million lotto prize finally ended.
The largest win ever in Atlantic Canada was finally claimed in March, 2024 by a local crab fisherperson.
