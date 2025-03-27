Someone is $5M richer after buying lotto ticket online in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Lottery players in New Brunswick are going to want to check their tickets.

Atlantic Lottery says a winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 was sold on the the http://www.alc.ca, N.B. for the March 26 draw.

Who the prize winner or winners are is not know, but at least one person in the province appears to be $5 million richer.

Details on the prize winner or winners will be released as soon as they come forward, the lottery corporation says in a Thursday morning release.

The lotto victory comes about year after a lengthy search to find the N.B. winner of a $64-million lotto prize finally ended.

The largest win ever in Atlantic Canada was finally claimed in March, 2024 by a local crab fisherperson.