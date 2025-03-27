Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Someone is $5M richer after buying lotto ticket online in New Brunswick

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 8:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. man claims $64M lotto win just 19 days before expiry'
N.B. man claims $64M lotto win just 19 days before expiry
After a search that spanned nearly one year, a crab fisherman from New Brunswick has claimed the largest lottery prize ever won in Atlantic Canada — $64-million dollars — just 19 days before the ticket was set to expire. Atlantic Lottery's Communications Director, Molly Cormier, said, "We are just very, very excited that this story has concluded with such a happy ending." – Mar 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lottery players in New Brunswick are going to want to check their tickets.

Atlantic Lottery says a winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 was sold on the the http://www.alc.ca, N.B. for the March 26 draw.

Who the prize winner or winners are is not know, but at least one person in the province appears to be $5 million richer.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Details on the prize winner or winners will be released as soon as they come forward, the lottery corporation says in a Thursday morning release.

Trending Now

The lotto victory comes about year after a lengthy search to find the N.B. winner of a $64-million lotto prize finally ended.

The largest win ever in Atlantic Canada was finally claimed in March, 2024 by a local crab fisherperson.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices