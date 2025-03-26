Winnipeg Sea Bears sign 6-foot-10-inch all-star forward

Send this page to someone via email

It’s go big or go home for the Winnipeg Sea Bears this off-season.

The Sea Bears added some size on Wednesday with the signing of six-foot-10-inch forward, Simi Shittu.

The 25-year-old has dominated the boards in his short time in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The premier rebounder last played in the CEBL with the Calgary Surge in 2023, where he was both a first-team all-star and a CEBL All-Canadian.

Born in Great Britain but raised in Canada, Shittu was the first player in league history to score at least 32 points and 15 rebounds in the same game.

He led the CEBL in rebounding, averaging 9.5 rebounds and over 14 points per game in 2023.

“Simi is a go-to big that scores in a variety of ways,” said general manager and head coach Mike Taylor in a media release. “His defensive presence and rebounding make him a complete player.

“He is a key addition to our team as we rebuild our frontcourt with an eye for championship weekend. He impacts the game on both ends with his athleticism and versatility and has been extremely productive in our league.”

He left the Surge to play in Europe where he suited up for top-tier clubs in Turkey, Greece and France over the past year and a half with the goal of making the NBA.

“I’m looking forward to playing in what I heard is the best atmosphere in the CEBL,” said Shittu.

“Winnipeg has always been a tough place to play, and I’m looking forward to being on the other side of that energy. I’m ready to get to work and help bring a championship to the Sea Bears.”

Shittu didn’t finish the 2023 season in Calgary, leaving for Europe before the campaign was complete.

Speaking from Greece where he’s about to start the playoffs, Shittu told the 680 CJOB Sports Show the plan is to stay with the Sea Bears for the duration of the season. But he really didn’t sound all that convincing.

“We talked and that’s the goal, that’s the conversation we had (with Taylor),” Shittu said. “I want to be there. I want to win a championship with this organization.

“So, as of right now, the cards will fall in the right place and hopefully I’m there. I feel like I should be there. Especially with the season in August, so yeah, I just feel like that’s the goal to be there.”

He’s Winnipeg’s fifth player under contract for the 2025 season and the third who stands at least six-feet-seven-inches tall.

The start of the CEBL season is less than two months away with the Sea Bears to tip off on May 16.