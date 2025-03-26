Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears sign 6-foot-10-inch all-star forward

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 9:12 pm
2 min read
Simi Shittu with the Calgary Surge.
Simi Shittu with the Calgary Surge. CEBL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s go big or go home for the Winnipeg Sea Bears this off-season.

The Sea Bears added some size on Wednesday with the signing of six-foot-10-inch forward, Simi Shittu.

The 25-year-old has dominated the boards in his short time in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The premier rebounder last played in the CEBL with the Calgary Surge in 2023, where he was both a first-team all-star and a CEBL All-Canadian.

Born in Great Britain but raised in Canada, Shittu was the first player in league history to score at least 32 points and 15 rebounds in the same game.

He led the CEBL in rebounding, averaging 9.5 rebounds and over 14 points per game in 2023.

“Simi is a go-to big that scores in a variety of ways,” said general manager and head coach Mike Taylor in a media release. “His defensive presence and rebounding make him a complete player.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is a key addition to our team as we rebuild our frontcourt with an eye for championship weekend. He impacts the game on both ends with his athleticism and versatility and has been extremely productive in our league.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He left the Surge to play in Europe where he suited up for top-tier clubs in Turkey, Greece and France over the past year and a half with the goal of making the NBA.

“I’m looking forward to playing in what I heard is the best atmosphere in the CEBL,” said Shittu.

“Winnipeg has always been a tough place to play, and I’m looking forward to being on the other side of that energy. I’m ready to get to work and help bring a championship to the Sea Bears.”

Trending Now

Shittu didn’t finish the 2023 season in Calgary, leaving for Europe before the campaign was complete.

Speaking from Greece where he’s about to start the playoffs, Shittu told the 680 CJOB Sports Show the plan is to stay with the Sea Bears for the duration of the season. But he really didn’t sound all that convincing.

“We talked and that’s the goal, that’s the conversation we had (with Taylor),” Shittu said. “I want to be there. I want to win a championship with this organization.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, as of right now, the cards will fall in the right place and hopefully I’m there. I feel like I should be there. Especially with the season in August, so yeah, I just feel like that’s the goal to be there.”

He’s Winnipeg’s fifth player under contract for the 2025 season and the third who stands at least six-feet-seven-inches tall.

The start of the CEBL season is less than two months away with the Sea Bears to tip off on May 16.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices