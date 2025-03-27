Fan prepares for ’emotional’ jersey swap with Brendan Gallagher after passing of player’s mom

There’s something to be said for a kind heart in a time of grief.
A Montreal Canadiens hockey fan took it upon herself to offer Brendan Gallagher a special gift to honour his mom, who recently died of cancer.
Now she’s been invited to join Gallagher on the ice for a moment she’ll never forget.
“It’s going to be emotional. I feel like we’re all going to cry,” Lucie Lachance told Global News.
Gallagher’s mother, Della, passed away earlier this month after a three-and-a-half year battle with brain cancer.
On social media, Lachance offered to give Gallagher a “Hockey Fights Cancer” Canadiens jersey bearing his name, and the Habs star accepted.
