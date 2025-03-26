‘I wish I could reverse time’: Teen speaks at sentencing in Ahmad Al Marrach killing

Send this page to someone via email

One of four youths charged in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach apologized in court Wednesday as part of her sentencing hearing for manslaughter.

It was an emotional day as the girl, who was 14 at the time of the offence, addressed the court.

“I am sorry. I am so sorry for everything that I’ve done. I wish I could reverse time. I wish I could take away the pain that I’ve caused,” she said.

Al Marrach was a Grade 10 student who arrived in Canada with his family in 2016 after escaping the war in Syria. Police found him badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024 and he died later in hospital.

Following 315 days in custody, the girl said Wednesday that she tried to avoid guilt for a long time, but that it “only works until a certain point.”

Ultimately, she acknowledged that her actions contributed to Al Marrach losing his life.

During victim impact statements in January, Al Marrach’s mother told the court her life lost meaning with the death of her son.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation Wednesday that the youth serve 27 more months under court supervision.

“Parliament has provided federal funding for serious violent offences such as this, to the tune of $100,000 per year, per kid to enhance the rehabilitative prospects,” said Terry Nickerson, Crown counsel.

“She’ll be in custody for three more months, but proposed to the court a further 24 months of essentially youth parole.”

The Crown acknowledged some might find this too light a sentence, but stressed that the goal of the Youth Criminal Justice Act is to promote responsibility while fostering reintegration.

“She was just 14 at the time of the offence, and she’s now 15, and anyone with children knows how very young that really is,” said Sarah Kirby, Crown counsel.

“That doesn’t change for one minute, though, that this offence took the life of a young man, who was cherished by his family, and nothing can change that.”

The judge is expected to hand down his final decision next week.

Three others charged

Three other youths are charged in the stabbing death of Al Marrach.

A boy who was 14 at the time of the crime changed his plea to guilty to second-degree murder in January.

The trial for a 17-year-old boy, who is also charged with second-degree murder, started Jan. 6 and will resume in April.

Another 17-year-old boy is also awaiting sentencing for manslaughter.