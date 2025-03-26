Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘Heartbroken’: 2 of the men swept away in B.C. avalanche identified

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 12:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'West Kootenay avalanche kills 3 heli-skiers'
West Kootenay avalanche kills 3 heli-skiers
A group of heli-skiers was swept up in an avalanche in the West Kootenay. Three men were killed and one is left fighting for his life. As Alissa Thibault reports, the tragedy could've claimed more lives if the pilot had not sounded the siren in time.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two of the three men who were swept away in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Monday afternoon have now been identified.

Alex Pashley, who worked for The North Face, was described by the company as an “explorer to his core.”

The company posted on Instagram that it was “heartbroken” by his death.

“Pashley’s curiosity and kindness left a mark on everyone who had the privilege of working, riding, and running alongside him,” it wrote.

“Our hearts are with Pashley’s wife Erin, his family and his beloved Bernese Mountain Dogs, Dale and Rainer.”

Click to play video: 'Fatal avalanche highlights high risk conditions in Rockies'
Fatal avalanche highlights high risk conditions in Rockies

In a Facebook post, Mt. Seymour identified the second man as Jeff Keenan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jeff was a huge part of the snowboard community at Mt Seymour and the wider snowboard landscape,” the organization wrote.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“His younger days were spent here as part of the Skids (Seymour Kids), a crew of snowboarders that helped define snowboarding in the 90s & 00s.

“More recently, Jeff was part of the group of riders that spawned the Baked Salmon Banked Slalom, hosted on Mt Seymour. Jeff and his friends worked tirelessly to bring that event to life and create a space for the snowboard community to thrive.”

Trending Now

Three men were killed in the avalanche, while a 40-year-old Nelson man is in critical condition.

Two groups of skiers were filming footage for a feature and had just finished a run on the east side of Kootenay Lake.

They had hired Stellar Heli Skiing for the experience and were waiting to be picked up when the pilot saw the avalanche start to happen.

He was able to sound the siren and one group of skiers was able to move out of the way.

However, the second group was buried.

The third man who died was a guide with Stellar Heli Skiing. They are not releasing his identity, only saying that he was 53 years old and a senior member of staff.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices