Weather

Not so fast, spring: Snow expected, again, for southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Fluctuating weather can be a pain for Winnipeggers with arthritis, expert says
Wednesday’s high might be in the double digits, but winter isn’t done with southern Manitoba quite yet.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s tracking a storm that is starting to develop in Alberta before moving east through Saskatchewan and toward Manitoba late Thursday.

A special weather statement is in effect for areas of south-central Manitoba, west of Winnipeg, with heavy and blowing snow in the forecast.

The heaviest-hit part of the province will be the Parklands area, lead forecaster Brad Vrolijk told 680 CJOB’s The Start, where 10 to 25 centimetres of the white stuff is predicted.

And Winnipeg isn’t entirely out of the woods, he said, as the track of the storm could change and put the city in line for some snow.

“The Winnipeg area, we’re on a knife’s edge. Right now, it’s looking like most of the snow will pass north of the city,” Vrolijk said.

“[There will be] maybe a centimetre or two here, but it really doesn’t need to shift much for southerly Winnipeg to be in the bull’s-eye for quite a bit more snow.”
So while you can soak in Wednesday’s 10 C high, it’s the calm before the storm.

“It’s going to be a gorgeous spring day, but things will kind of take a turn,” Vrolijk said. “It’s going to support a pretty heavy band of snow.”

Cycling safety in spotlight as temperatures warm up
