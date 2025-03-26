Election 2025: Carney, Poilievre shift their campaigns to Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney are shifting their campaigns to Quebec.

Poilievre, who held a rally in Hamilton on Tuesday night with an estimated crowd of about 4,500 people, is expected at a news conference in Montmagny, Que., around noon and at a rally in Quebec City in the evening.

Carney, who spent the first few days of the campaign in Atlantic Canada, will be in Ontario Wednesday, scheduled for an announcement and a facility tour in Windsor, a facility tour in London and a rally in Kitchener.

The Liberal leader is then set to travel back east, telling reporters Tuesday morning that he would be in Quebec in two days.

Quebec is a seat-rich province with 78 federal ridings, and recent polls suggest the Liberals have reversed a lead previously held by the Bloc.

The parties’ plans to visit Quebec come as Carney has been under fire for choosing not to take part in a proposed French-language leaders debate hosting by Quebec broadcaster TVA that has since been scrapped. TVA had said last week that any part wanting to take part in its debate would have to shell out $75,000 to offset production costs.

Carney has already said he will take part in the French-language leaders debate and the English language leaders debate organized by the federal consortium.

Other party leaders, including Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, have criticized Carney’s decision not to take part in the TVA debate.

Singh’s itinerary indicates that he will be in southern Ontario again today, beginning with an announcement at a seniors recreation centre in Hamilton. He is set to end the day with a campaign event in London.

Singh was in Montreal earlier this week.

A new Leger poll, released this week, suggests that 44 per cent of decided voters will vote Liberal in the upcoming election, ahead of the Conservatives at 38 per cent. The poll had the NDP at only six per cent.

An Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News released last week showed the Liberals widening their lead over the Tories by seven points in just three weeks.