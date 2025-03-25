Leafs’ second line stars in 7-2 win over Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, and their second line played a starring role in it.

William Nylander, John Tavares and Bobby McMann combined to score five of the Leafs’ goals in a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nylander chipped in two assists and Tavares also dished one out as Toronto rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

“I think we all bring a different dynamic,” McMann said. “John is so cerebral, he’s able to see plays all over the ice. Willie’s just so good at generating with his speed, with how quick his feet (are) and how quick his hands are.

“(I’m) just trying to be competitive, get pucks back and open up space for those guys.”

Leafs head coach Craig Berube credited the success of the line to adding McMann to the equation alongside Nylander and Tavares.

“I think since putting Bobby on there, just adds so much speed and strength to the line,” Berube said. “He’s a big, strong guy that can skate. Seems like he’s always on the puck.

“Creates some battles for those guys. They (Tavares and Nylander) get the puck and obviously they can make plays, Johnny can score. So they’ve been effective for us since we put them together, I’ve been happy with them.”

Down 1-0, Tavares put Toronto on the board at 10:37 of the first period and Nylander added one more with 4:49 left in the frame on the power play.

McMann’s 20th goal of the season 1:45 into the second period got things going as the Leafs enjoyed a four-goal frame that put the game out of reach. Tavares and Nylander followed suit, with David Kampf’s breakaway goal with 4:52 left wrapping up the run.

Max Domi scored at 11:32 of the third period.

Nylander’s two goals helped him match his career high with 40 on the year. It’s the third consecutive season the 28-year-old Swede has reached the 40-goal mark.

“Just trying to do what I’m paid to do, that’s it,” Nylander said.

Tavares, meanwhile, extended his goal streak to three games and his points streak to four (five goals, three assists) with his three-point night.

“I’ve been continuing to work at things,” the 34-year-old said of his game. “Each and every night, it’s a new game, a new night to go out there and execute and play well and find ways to contribute.

“No doubt on the scoresheet when you create opportunities and wanna finish them and make plays when they’re there. And obviously, generating momentum for the team so I’m happy with where that’s at.”

The win put the Leafs ahead of the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division thanks to a tiebreaker, with both teams tied at 89 points with 11 games remaining. Toronto has had an inconsistent month of March, going 5-5-1, and the loss to Nashville snapping a three-game win streak.

However, Tavares was happy with his team’s showing on Tuesday.

“I just like the way we stuck with our game,” Tavares said. “We didn’t get away from things that we’re doing well.

“Much better type of mindset we had on sticking with our game and trusting. We do that, the type of team that we have, the depth that we have, it sets us up well to create opportunities, build a lead and control the game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.