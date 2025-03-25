Nova Scotia’s education minister says schools expected to fly diverse flags

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s education minister says he will make it clear to schools on the province’s South Shore that they are expected to resume flying flags representing diverse communities.

Brendan Maguire says he believes all schools in the province should be safe places of inclusion.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education issued a directive Friday that flags other than the Canadian and Nova Scotia flag had to be taken down.

A spokesperson for the centre says the decision was made to better care for the flags and to protect them from damage by displaying them in high-visibility indoor areas.

Maguire says he will make it clear to all schools that flags representing Mi’kmaq, African Nova Scotian, LGBTQ+ and other communities should be restored.

He says he made his decision after finding out on Monday that the flags had been removed and following discussions with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.