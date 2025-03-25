New calf with historic lineage a part of Bigg’s orca ‘baby boom’

Send this page to someone via email

Conservationists are welcoming the birth of a new orca calf on the west coast with a historic lineage.

The young Bigg’s, or transient, orca was first spotted in the eastern Juan de Fuca Strait in Washington state on March 20, and has since been spotted several times.

The calf, dubbed T046B3A, has been tagging along beside its mother, 14-year-old T046B3 — also known as “Sedna,” according to the Pacific Whale Watching Association.

In 1976, Sedna’s grandmother, known as “Wake” was among the last group of orcas to be captured in North America. The six orcas were captured and temporarily held in Puget Sound by SeaWorld, but ultimately released following a lawsuit.

“In the images, you can still see fetal folds, along with distinctive orange coloration,” Pacific Whale Watching Association executive director Erin Gless said of creases in the calf’s skin as a result of being scrunched inside its mother’s belly.

“These factors are normal and indicate the calf is quite young, likely a week or two at most.”

Unlike their endangered cousins, the Southern Resident killer whales who only eat salmon, Bigg’s orcas feed on marine mammals including seals, sea lions and porpoises.

The Bigg’s population has thrived on an abundance of food, and has seen a “baby boom” of 140 calves born in the last decade, according to the whale watching association.

Researchers believe the current coastal Bigg’s population sits around 400 today, compared to just 73 Southern Residents.