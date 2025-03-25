Jagmeet Singh blasts corporate landlords during campaign event

Send this page to someone via email

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is accusing corporate landlords of bad behaviour.

Singh, in Toronto Tuesday for an election campaign event, says corporate landlords are buying up buildings, hiking rents and evicting people to make more money.

Singh was joined by Erin Filby, a renter who says she had two months’ rent mistakenly taken from her account and couldn’t pay her other bills until the money was put back.

Filby lives in a rent-controlled unit and says new tenants are being charged double what she pays.

Singh says the building Filby lives in was bought by Brookfield Investments while now-Liberal Leader Mark Carney was its chair.

Last year, the NDP introduced a bill that would have banned corporations from buying existing affordable apartments by restricting sales to individuals, non-profits, municipalities, agencies and co-ops.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Canada election 2025: Critical time for Jagmeet Singh as snap campaign kicks off

Speaking in Halifax Tuesday, Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney said the housing system is strained and affordability remains a challenge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said his government will eliminate the GST for first-time homebuyers that could help Canadians save up to $50,000.

Carney also pledged to ramp up the housing supply.

“We need to build affordable housing at a scale we haven’t seen since the Second World War. My government is going to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives vowed on Tuesday to slash the GST off all homes worth under $1.3 million.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre claimed this would help build 360,000 extra homes each year, boost Canada’s GDP by $2.5 billion and create tens of thousands of jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will mean a savings of up to $65,000 dollars on a new home or $3,000 less in annualized mortgage payments,” Poilievre said at a campaign stop in Vaughan, Ont.

— with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz