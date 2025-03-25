SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Toronto councillor Jennifer McKelvie to run for federal Liberals in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Toronto deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber ahead of the Budget meeting on Wednesday February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Toronto deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber ahead of the Budget meeting on Wednesday February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. chy
Toronto city councillor Jennifer McKelvie is running as the federal Liberal candidate in Ajax.

The two-term city councillor and deputy mayor will face off against Conservative candidate and local talk radio host Greg Brady in next month’s election.

The NDP have not announced their candidate in the riding east of Toronto.

McKelvie says while she’s on a leave of absence from city council she will donate her salary to the Toronto and Region Conservation Foundation, the charitable arm of the local conservation authority.

Her jump to federal politics comes after Mark Holland, the former Liberal health minister, said he would not seek re-election in Ajax.

McKelvie, a geoscientist, has represented Scarborough-Rouge Park since 2018 and has been a deputy mayor under Mayor Olivia Chow and John Tory.

She was the city’s interim leader between Tory’s resignation and Chow’s ascension.

In a statement posted to X, McKelvie says she has “deep personal and professional ties to Ajax and Durham region.”

“Many of my family and friends call Ajax home, and I want to represent this beautiful community in the House of Commons.”

Ajax has been held by the Liberals since 2015.

McKelvie’s city council ward overlaps with the federal riding of Scarborough-Guildwood-Rouge Park, where three-term Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree is seeking re-election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

