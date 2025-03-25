Edmontonians consider different federal election priorities with their votes

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians say they have many different issues they feel are priorities in this federal election.

Cost of living and plans to deal with U.S. policies were the most common concerns Global News heard from people on Whyte Avenue on Monday.

Local business advocates say those will play big parts in this election, but they also want to hear candidates’ plans for helping small businesses, boosting the economy and improving public safety.

Watch the above video for more.