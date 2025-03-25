Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmontonians consider different federal election priorities with their votes

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians considering different federal election priorities with their votes'
Edmontonians considering different federal election priorities with their votes
Canadians have a little more than a month to decide which federal candidate will get their vote. Erik Bay looks at what Edmonton voters are considering.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmontonians say they have many different issues they feel are priorities in this federal election.

Cost of living and plans to deal with U.S. policies were the most common concerns Global News heard from people on Whyte Avenue on Monday.

Local business advocates say those will play big parts in this election, but they also want to hear candidates’ plans for helping small businesses, boosting the economy and improving public safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Watch the above video for more.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi announces federal campaign run'
Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi announces federal campaign run
Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices