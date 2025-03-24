Halifax bar has had scaffolding up for 2 years with no end in sight

Send this page to someone via email

The co-owner of Obladee Wine Bar in downtown Halifax says he’s running out of patience after his business has been surrounded by scaffolding for nearly two years.

Christian Rankin is calling on Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to step in and fix the building’s crumbling exterior, saying the future of his business is at stake.

Not only is the scaffolding unsightly, he said, but it’s prevented the bar — located at the corner of Barrington and Sackville streets — from installing a patio during the all-important summer season.

“We lose customers every single day because of this,” he said.

“We’ve been without our patio for the last two seasons, and in a couple short months, looks like we’ll be without it again. We can’t survive that.”

The scaffolding was put up in July 2023 after the municipality ordered the building’s owners to fix the facade because it was a public safety hazard.

Two years later, however, Rankin says no repairs have been made and the scaffolding remains. The building’s owner is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, and Rankin says he believes there is an alternative option.

“My understanding from talking to HRM, through this process, is that they absolutely have the power to step in, do the work themselves, and put a lean against the building,” he said.

“This is very basic tool of compliance. So, they can do that. I’ve spoken to contractors who do this kind of work who say this is a four-week job for four people to do. This is going on for 21 months.”

View image in full screen Christian Rankin, co-owner of Obladee Wine Bar, is calling on the municipality to step in and fix the building’s crumbling exterior. Mitchell Bailey/Global News

Natasha Chestnut with the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia says any loss of business can have a devastating impact on restaurants.

“It’s been hit so hard since 2020. They’re really trying hard to recover and move forward. They operate with really small profit margins and they’re doing that with increased costs across the board as it is,” Chestnut said.

Obladee has received support online since Rankin spoke out on social media. Hundreds of comments and messages have come pouring in within hours of making an Instagram post.

If nothing changes, Rankin says he will continue to lose business and go another year without outdoor seating during peak tourism season.

“We just need action now from HRM,” he said.

Global News reached out to the property owner, Annapolis Management, and the municipality but did not receive responses by 5 p.m. Monday.