Surrey police make arrest after fire breaks out at City Centre strip mall

A person has been arrested following an overnight fire in Surrey.

Two Surrey police officers were on patrol in the City Centre neighbhourhood when they noticed smoke and a burning smell coming from a strip mall at the southwest corner or 108 Ave and City Parkway.

Police said as the officers stopped to investigate, they found a man leaving a business and arrested him.

No one was injured in the fire but investigators are on the scene to evaluate the damage and determine the cause.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-23197 (SP), or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca if they wish to remain anonymous.