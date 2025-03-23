SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Devin Vassell powers Spurs past Raptors 123-89

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2025 8:27 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Devin Vassell led all scorers with 25 points as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Toronto Raptors 123-89 on Sunday.

Stephon Castle added 15 points as San Antonio (31-39) won its third straight game. Julian Champagnie came off the bench for 20 points, including four three-pointers and former Raptors forward Bismack Biyombo had eight points and nine rebounds.

Scottie Barnes had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists as Toronto (24-47) dropped its fourth decision in a row. Barnes reached 2,000 rebounds in his career during the game to become the fastest player in franchise history to have more than 2,000 rebounds and over 1,000 assists (267 games).

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says
Story continues below advertisement

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jamal Shead scored a career-high 17 points.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley both rested for the Raptors, while Gradey Dick was still out with a bone bruise on his right knee.

Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter returned to Toronto’s lineup from a right hip flexor injury, scoring 10 points.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Turnovers were an immediate problem for Toronto as the hosts coughed up 18 points on 10 turnovers in the first quarter. That was more points than the Raptors had scored in the period. They finished with 22 turnovers leading to 30 San Antonio points.

Spurs: Efficient shooting carried San Antonio as the visitors made 41 of 85 field goal attempts (48.2 per cent). Although their three-point shooting was an unremarkable 14 for 43 (32.6 per cent).

KEY MOMENT

Trending Now

A 17-4 San Antonio run — punctuated by Keldon Johnson’s 25-foot three-pointer with 2:19 left in the first quarter — gave the Spurs a 13-point lead they would never relinquish.

KEY STAT

Toronto has the seventh-worst record in the NBA, giving the Raptors a 32 per cent chance at drawing a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent chance of winning the top selection in the NBA Draft lottery on May 12.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Spurs: San Antonio continues its road trip with a stop in Detroit against the Pistons (40-32) on Tuesday.

Raptors: Toronto travels to Washington to play the last-place Wizards (15-55) on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices