Family of slain B.C. woman protest at Mexican consulate in Calgary: ‘I just want the truth’

The family of a B.C. woman was in Calgary on Saturday to protest outside the consulate of Mexico.

Kiara Agnew, 23, was killed while on vacation with her boyfriend in Mexico in March 2023.

Agnew grew up in New Brunswick before moving in her teenage years to Dawson Creek, where as an adult she worked at a credit union.

The young woman departed the northern B.C. community with her partner to celebrate her 24th birthday on the Mayan Riviera.

She never got to enjoy the vacation.

Agnew and her boyfriend arrived in Playa del Carmen, where family said the couple planned to go sailing, go snorkelling, and visit the Mayan Ruins.

The next day, Agnew’s family in Canada was notified of her death.

On March 3, 2023, Mexican police said she was found dead in a resort laundry room with “possible marks of violence.”

Her boyfriend was arrested and charged, but then acquitted in a Mexican courtroom last September after being found not guilty in the suspected femicide. Global News is not naming him due to his acquittal.

Femicide, defined as the killing of a woman for reasons of gender, was added to Mexico’s federal criminal code in 2010, amid a dramatic rise in violence against women.

As Craig Momney explains in the video above, Agnew’s family believes the young woman didn’t get the justice she deserved.