Man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing of 19-year-old at north Edmonton bus stop

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a 19-year-old, Edmonton police announced on Saturday.
Police said on Sep. 4, 2021, at around 3:30 a.m., they found a seriously injured young man at a bus stop on the north side of 118 Avenue at 85 Street. He later died on scene.
Get daily National news
An autopsy found the 19-year-old homicide victim, Tre Delver, died of a stab wound.
The case was cold for three and a half years before police made an arrest a few days ago.
On March 20, homicide detectives charged Andy Michael Kytwayhat, 24, with second-degree murder.
EPS said the accused and victim were known to one another and officers are not investigating any other suspects.
- RCMP unit that flags violent threats to PM, public figures faces workload burnout
- Florida woman drowned her dog in Orlando airport bathroom, police say
- 8 ‘acts of mischief’ have now been committed against Vancouver Tesla dealerships
- Suspicious powder prompts evacuation of DA’s office that prosecuted Trump
Comments