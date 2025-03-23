Man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing of 19-year-old at north Edmonton bus stop

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a 19-year-old, Edmonton police announced on Saturday.

Police said on Sep. 4, 2021, at around 3:30 a.m., they found a seriously injured young man at a bus stop on the north side of 118 Avenue at 85 Street. He later died on scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An autopsy found the 19-year-old homicide victim, Tre Delver, died of a stab wound.

The case was cold for three and a half years before police made an arrest a few days ago.

On March 20, homicide detectives charged Andy Michael Kytwayhat, 24, with second-degree murder.

EPS said the accused and victim were known to one another and officers are not investigating any other suspects.