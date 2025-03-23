Menu

Crime

Man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing of 19-year-old at north Edmonton bus stop

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 23, 2025 12:13 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a 19-year-old, Edmonton police announced on Saturday.

Police said on Sep. 4, 2021, at around 3:30 a.m., they found a seriously injured young man at a bus stop on the north side of 118 Avenue at 85 Street. He later died on scene.

An autopsy found the 19-year-old homicide victim, Tre Delver, died of a stab wound.

The case was cold for three and a half years before police made an arrest a few days ago.

On March 20, homicide detectives charged Andy Michael Kytwayhat, 24, with second-degree murder.

EPS said the accused and victim were known to one another and officers are not investigating any other suspects.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

