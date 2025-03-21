Menu

Sports

Kadriana, Colton Lott win 2nd straight Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 6:05 pm
1 min read
Kadriana and Colton Lott with the trophy after winning the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship on Friday. View image in full screen
Kadriana and Colton Lott with the trophy after winning the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship on Friday. Curling Canada / Mike Bernard
Manitoba’s Kadriana and Colton Lott are once again the winners of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

The husband and wife combo from Gimli pulled out a 9-8 extra end victory over Nova Scotia’s Marlee Powers and Luke Saunders in the gold medal final to capture the championship on Friday in Summerside, PEI.

They’re the first team to win back-to-back Canadian championships at this event since its inception in 2013.

The duo scored a three-ender in the first to seize control, but surrendered deuces in four different ends before eventually scoring a single in an extra end to secure the title and successfully repeat as champs.

“The feeling you get of winning a national championship, there’s no words to really describe it,” said Colton in a media release. “It’s an unbelievable feeling and just for us to have that opportunity to do it back-to-back is phenomenal. We’re going to be great at worlds next year.”

Team Lott/Lott lost only one game all week, finishing with a 10-1 record. They needed a score of three in the final end to just get past Kira Brunton and Jacob Horgan 6-5 in the semifinals earlier on Friday.

The Lotts will now represent Canada at the 2026 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. They were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs at the worlds last year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

