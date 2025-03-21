Calgary firefighters called out to early Friday morning condo fire

An investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a 72-unit condo complex in the community of Copperfield.
The Calgary Fire Department said the call came in around 3:10 a.m. on Friday to a four-storey complex in the 99 block of Copperstone Park.
When firefighters arrived, the occupants of the building had already begun evacuating and sprinklers on the balcony of the complex had been activated.
Kalpesh Bhatt, who lives in the building, said both the fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors went off around 3 a.m.
“I looked outside the back door, I realized there was smoke coming out from the apartment upstairs.”
Bhatt said he quickly grabbed his phone, escaped the building and called 911, but firefighters were already on their way.
“A couple of minutes later they arrived and started putting foam, first to contain the fire, and then they brought in the fire tenders and started spraying water.”
Bhatt said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Get daily National news
Luckily firefighters were able to limit the damage to the exterior of the building.
“Around 5:15 a.m. the fire chief gave the go-ahead — he said they checked those two condos that were damaged, there were no CO emissions coming from there and they checked the CO levels of all the condos around and they gave us the clear to let us in again,” said Bhatt.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, but Bhatt said it happened at a “odd time.”
“This was completely unusual, at a very weird time, at three in the morning that it happened,” he said.
Calgary police were called to assist in the evacuation and control traffic in the area. Calgary transit buses were made available to provide temporary shelter for people forced from their homes.
- More than $2 million in property stolen in residential break-ins: Calgary police
- This Calgary party vows to repeal citywide rezoning. Will it be the ballot question?
- Signs are popping up in Calgary that a federal election is near
- Hudson’s Bay to keep 6 stores open, begin liquidation of all other locations in days
Comments