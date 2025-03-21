Calgary firefighters called out to early Friday morning condo fire

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a 72-unit condo complex in the community of Copperfield.

The Calgary Fire Department said the call came in around 3:10 a.m. on Friday to a four-storey complex in the 99 block of Copperstone Park.

When firefighters arrived, the occupants of the building had already begun evacuating and sprinklers on the balcony of the complex had been activated.

Kalpesh Bhatt, who lives in the building, said both the fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors went off around 3 a.m.

“I looked outside the back door, I realized there was smoke coming out from the apartment upstairs.”

Bhatt said he quickly grabbed his phone, escaped the building and called 911, but firefighters were already on their way.

Story continues below advertisement

“A couple of minutes later they arrived and started putting foam, first to contain the fire, and then they brought in the fire tenders and started spraying water.”

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 99 Block of Copperstone Park around 5:15 a.m. It took them about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. Courtesy: Kalpesh Bhatt

Bhatt said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Luckily firefighters were able to limit the damage to the exterior of the building.

View image in full screen A fire in a four-storey, 72-unit condo complex broke out shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday. Luckily firefighters were able to limit the damage to the outside of the building. Global News

“Around 5:15 a.m. the fire chief gave the go-ahead — he said they checked those two condos that were damaged, there were no CO emissions coming from there and they checked the CO levels of all the condos around and they gave us the clear to let us in again,” said Bhatt.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, but Bhatt said it happened at a “odd time.”

“This was completely unusual, at a very weird time, at three in the morning that it happened,” he said.

Calgary police were called to assist in the evacuation and control traffic in the area. Calgary transit buses were made available to provide temporary shelter for people forced from their homes.