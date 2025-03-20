Menu

Environment

Dangerous conditions prompt special avalanche warning for Central Rockies

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 9:39 pm
Two avalanches kill 2 in Alberta back-country
RELATED: Two people are dead after two separate avalanches on Friday. Forecasters with Avalanche Canada say March typically sees the most avalanches of the season. Drew Stremick reports
Dangerous conditions have prompted a special avalanche warning for the Central Rockies through to Monday.

Avalanche Canada issued the warning late Thursday, which covers Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, and Jasper National Parks, and Kananaskis Country.

The agency warned that the dangerous conditions could also be present in areas adjacent to those areas.

Areas covered by a special public avalanche warning, which is in effect until March 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Areas covered by a special public avalanche warning, which is in effect until March 24, 2025. Avalanche Canada

“Recent storm snow overlies a weak snowpack structure and has produced numerous very large avalanches over the last two weeks. Avalanches triggered on this layer have propagated widely, even through forested areas, and may involve the entire depth of the snowpack,” the warning states.

“There have been several serious avalanche incidents in this time, including two fatal incidents. Natural avalanche activity is beginning to taper off, but the snowpack remains primed for human-triggering.”

Avalanche Canada added that slides could be triggered remotely, meaning they could be initiated from a distance.

Family and friends remember 34-year-old woman killed in Kananaskis avalanche
Warming, sun and stormy weather are all also expected to increase the risk.

“Weak layers, mostly consisting of faceted snow, are buried under up to 90 cm of storm snow, with up to 15 cm more expected by the weekend,” the warning added.

“This snow will add to slabs over the weak layers, perpetuating an unstable and highly volatile situation.”

Avalanche Canada said anyone venturing into the backcountry should be alert to the dangerous conditions and stick to low-angle terrain without overhead hazards or terrain traps.

Anyone venturing into the backcountry should check the forecast for their area, have the proper education, carry the correct rescue equipment and know how to use it.

 

