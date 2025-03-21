Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. woman without family doctor turns to private sector for ADHD meds

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. woman without family doctor turns to private sector for ADHD meds'
N.B. woman without family doctor turns to private sector for ADHD meds
WATCH: A New Brunswick woman says she has no other choice but to turn to the private sector to get refills for her medication. She’s been without a family doctor for a year an says getting those refills through the public sector is incredibly difficult. Suzanne Lapointe has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Brunswick woman says she has no choice but to turn to the private sector to get refills for her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication — and it’s a costly process.

Judy Carter says her family doctor wrote her a prescription for a year’s worth of ADHD medication before giving up her practice last April. Since then, Carter has been searching for a new family doctor and is on the province’s wait-list

Carter has been taking Vyvanse — a stimulant classified as a controlled substance — to manage her diagnosis for years now.

She says her pharmacy told her it could not refill her medications long-term, as there are several restrictions surrounding controlled substances.

“I did try. I found two or three or four local walk-in clinics. And I was told by the receptionist that it wasn’t something that the doctors could do,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Her refills run out in mid-May.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Dieppe woman is on the wait-list for NB Health Link — a service that could prescribe the medication. A spokesperson for Medavie, the company that operates the service, told Global News there are more than 16,000 people on that wait-list in the Moncton area.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick woman fearful after losing family doctor'
New Brunswick woman fearful after losing family doctor
Trending Now

With a lengthy emergency room visit being her only public sector option, Carter has decided to turn to the private sector.

“The way I plan on doing it is through BeyondADHD. It is quite costly so I’m not sure if I could claim that on my group insurance through work but I’m definitely going to give it a try,” she said.

She anticipates paying the private company over $200 for an initial assessment and then roughly $80 per appointment to renew her medications.

Story continues below advertisement

She questions why she has to go this route.

“It’s discouraging,” she said.

“You think that your health-care system has got you. If you do have health issues — and a lot of people, including myself, kind of feel let down — it’s a disappointment.”

New Brunswick’s Department of Health has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices