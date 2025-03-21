N.B. woman without family doctor turns to private sector for ADHD meds

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick woman says she has no choice but to turn to the private sector to get refills for her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication — and it’s a costly process.

Judy Carter says her family doctor wrote her a prescription for a year’s worth of ADHD medication before giving up her practice last April. Since then, Carter has been searching for a new family doctor and is on the province’s wait-list

Carter has been taking Vyvanse — a stimulant classified as a controlled substance — to manage her diagnosis for years now.

She says her pharmacy told her it could not refill her medications long-term, as there are several restrictions surrounding controlled substances.

“I did try. I found two or three or four local walk-in clinics. And I was told by the receptionist that it wasn’t something that the doctors could do,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Her refills run out in mid-May.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Dieppe woman is on the wait-list for NB Health Link — a service that could prescribe the medication. A spokesperson for Medavie, the company that operates the service, told Global News there are more than 16,000 people on that wait-list in the Moncton area.

2:18 New Brunswick woman fearful after losing family doctor

With a lengthy emergency room visit being her only public sector option, Carter has decided to turn to the private sector.

“The way I plan on doing it is through BeyondADHD. It is quite costly so I’m not sure if I could claim that on my group insurance through work but I’m definitely going to give it a try,” she said.

She anticipates paying the private company over $200 for an initial assessment and then roughly $80 per appointment to renew her medications.

Story continues below advertisement

She questions why she has to go this route.

“It’s discouraging,” she said.

“You think that your health-care system has got you. If you do have health issues — and a lot of people, including myself, kind of feel let down — it’s a disappointment.”

New Brunswick’s Department of Health has not responded to Global News’ request for comment.