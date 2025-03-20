U.K., Germany update travel advice for U.S. after recent detentions

Send this page to someone via email

The British and German governments have updated their advice for travellers seeking to enter the U.S. with fresh warnings about the risk of arrest or detention.

The updates come after recent reports of British and German nationals being detained at the border amid an immigration crackdown by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The U.K. travel advice page on the British foreign office’s website currently warns travellers to “comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry.”

“The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules,” it continues.

Archived versions of the same website showed that at the beginning of February, the guidance only stated: “The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules.”

The page does not say when it was last updated. The foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Earlier this month, in response to media reports that a woman had been detained for more than 10 days at the border over a possible breach of her visa conditions, the British foreign office confirmed it was providing support to a British national detained in the U.S.

The woman has since returned to Britain, local media reported.

On Wednesday, Germany updated its U.S. travel advisory to emphasize that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry after several Germans were detained at the border recently.

Germany’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that it was aware of at least three cases of Germans being unable to enter the U.S., saying their “journey was blocked by deportation detention.”

“The final decision on whether a person can enter the U.S. lies with the U.S. border authorities,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, the spokesperson emphasized that the change did not constitute a travel warning.

Canada’s travel advice for the U.S. was last updated on March 12, and does not contain similar language about either “strict” enforcement of entry requirements or warning that a visa or other permit does not guarantee entry.

The webpage has long included warnings that failure to leave the U.S. when required by a limited-term visa, and attempting to enter without a waiver for a criminal record, can result in arrest or deportation.

Global News has asked Global Affairs Canada whether it intends to update the advisory in line with the U.K. and Germany, but has not yet heard back from the department.

Earlier this month, a woman from British Columbia spent two weeks in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention after attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico while reapplying for a work visa.

She told Global News and U.S. media she was given little information by ICE agents other than assertions she had submitted improper paperwork.

An immigration lawyer told Global News he advised the Canadian woman not to go to the border crossing near San Diego “only because of the current political climate,” but the woman went there anyway.

Since taking office in January, Trump has announced a number of immigration-related executive orders that focus on stricter border policy, tighter visa vetting procedures and a crackdown on undocumented migrants in the U.S.

A French scientist was denied entry into the U.S. earlier this month after immigration officials found text messages on his phone criticizing Trump, which they reportedly said “could be considered to be terrorism,” according to French media.

France has not yet updated its travel advice for the U.S.

—with files from Global’s Amy Judd, Travis Prasad and Katie Scott and Reuters