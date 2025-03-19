Menu

Canada

N.B. government seeks more free movement of alcohol across Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 3:44 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick’s Liberal government wants to make it easier to move alcohol across provincial boundaries.

The province today introduced amendments to the Liquor Control Act that would allow New Brunswickers to buy alcohol directly from certain provinces and territories, and to bring liquor into the province free of personal exemption limits.

New Brunswick producers would also be able to sell alcohol directly to other provinces.

Premier Susan Holt had recently hinted at this move, saying people in her province want to enjoy B.C. wines the same way British Columbians want to enjoy beer from New Brunswick craft breweries.

The move comes as Canada faces mounting tariffs from the United States, with President Donald Trump promising more levies are to come Canada’s way on April 2.

The trade war has already affected the provincial government’s budget, with the Liberals forecasting a $549-million deficit for the 2025-26 fiscal year and setting aside $50-million to deal with the tariffs’ impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

