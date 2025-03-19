City of North Vancouver approves $4.3 million plan to fix atmospheric river damage

Send this page to someone via email

The City of North Vancouver has approved $4.3 million to repair and restore damage sustained during a destructive October 2024 atmospheric river.

The storm, classified as a one-in-a-100-year event, saw the North Shore inundated with more than 340 mm of rain over the course of three days, overwhelming creeks and causing debris flows into some residential properties.

1:58 State of local emergency extended in District of North Vancouver after atmospheric river

While damage in the City of North Vancouver wasn’t as serious as in the adjacent District of North Vancouver or Coquitlam, it was enough to cause sewer damage, localized flooding and “significant creek erosion,” according to a report presented to council last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since most of the City’s drainage system discharges into local creeks, high flows resulted in widespread damage to creeks, trails, and natural areas creating a risk to public infrastructure and private structures,” the report notes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The most affected locations requiring substantial repair and restoration efforts include Mahon Park, Heywood Park, Mosquito Creek, and Thain Creek.”

Shoring up banks and slopes adjacent to Thain Creek will be the most costly job, pegged at $2.9 million.

Erosion on the banks of the tributary to Mosquito Creek toppled trees and put adjacent townhomes at risk in the event of future storms.

5:40 Flooding damage and insurance

Another $900,000 has been earmarked to remove significant sediment deposits left in lower Mosquito Creek, which has increased flood risk and led to more frequent inundation of nearby pathways, even during minor storms.

Story continues below advertisement

And $500,000 has been approved to repair trails and footbridges in Mahon and Heywood parks that were eroded by high creek flows during the October storm.

The funding will come from city reserves, however, North Vancouver will also seek disaster financial assistance from the province and seek out additional grants for climate resilience.