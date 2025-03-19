8 expert tips to spring clean your health habits

As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, spring offers the perfect opportunity to reset and refresh our health habits. After months of cozy indoor living, indulgent comfort foods, and sluggish routines, it’s time to shake off the stagnant winter energy and embrace a season of renewal. Just as we declutter our homes for a fresh start, we can also clean up our health habits to improve our well-being. We talked to Toronto-based naturopathic doctor Meera Dossa about simple yet effective changes to improve health, help us feel energized, and feel good this spring.

1.Get Outside

Spending time outdoors offers a host of health benefits. “Trends show that we spend almost 90 percent of our time indoors,” often breathing in airborne particles from dust, spores, pollen, and smoke, said Dossa. These tiny particles can inflame the brain, affect cognitive function, and negatively impact cardiovascular, immune, and respiratory health. “Indoor air quality can be anywhere between 200 to 500 times more toxic than outdoor air,” she said.

The good news? Simply spending time outside has a positive impact. Fresh air helps clear our lungs, while direct exposure to sunlight produces vitamin D in the body—contributing to better mood, stronger bones, improved immune function as well as better glycemic control, said Dossa. Outdoor surroundings can also benefit mental health. Hearing the sound of birds chirping or feeling a gentle breeze can naturally calm the nervous system and reduce stress.

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier With the amount of time that is spent indoors, even simply to rest and sleep, an air purifier can help create a more breathable and healthier environment. This Levoit purifier offers a 99.97 percent filtration efficiency for particulates, including pollen, dust, and pet dander. $82.43 on Amazon

2. Just Move

Movement is one of the most powerful things we can do for our health. A major reason is that movement stimulates the lymphatic system, which helps clear toxins, bacteria, and other debris from our body, said Dossa. Since the lymphatic system relies on muscle contractions to flow well, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to sluggish flow and debris buildup, which can contribute to gut-related issues, decreased immunity, and skin problems such as acne. Regular movement also plays a key role in blood sugar regulation. Every time you move, your cells become more efficient at absorbing glucose from the bloodstream, leading to better glycemic control, explained Dossa.

When it comes to the best type of movement—it’s whatever feels good to you, said Dossa. Walking, in particular, is an underrated yet incredibly effective way to get the body moving. Even five to ten minutes of walking can boost cognition, improve mental clarity, support metabolic health, and calm the nervous system.

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker Stay on top of your wellness routine with a tracker that offers automatic exercise tracking, reminders to move, heart rate monitoring, among many other features. $129.94 on Amazon

3. Declutter Your Space

A decluttered home isn’t just about aesthetics—it has a profound impact on both physical and mental well-being. Your home is an extension of your energy, and as the saying goes, “a cluttered space is a cluttered mind,” said Dossa. When surrounded by mess and disorganization, it can create a sense of chaos, increasing stress and even triggering the body’s fight-or-flight response. This can elevate cortisol levels, leaving us feeling anxious and mentally overwhelmed. On the other hand, a tidy, organized space promotes calmness, clarity, and a greater sense of control.

Decluttering also benefits cognitive function by improving indoor air quality. The more clutter there is, the more dust accumulates, which can negatively impact brain health and respiratory function. By reducing unnecessary items and simplifying our surroundings, we create a more peaceful environment that supports both our nervous system and overall mental clarity.

11-Piece Stackable Organizer These versatile drawers can be stacked, customized, or used separately to maximize storage and keep counters and drawers tidy and clutter-free. Available in five different colours. $34.99 on Amazon

4. Spice Up Your Life

Food is medicine—well, good natural food that is!—and there’s no easier way to take advantage of food’s medicinal properties than by adding more herbs and spices into our diet. A 2022 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming just three to four grams of spices daily for four weeks significantly reduced inflammatory markers, shared Dossa. Some great options to incorporate include cinnamon, ginger, coriander, and cumin, as well as polyphenol-rich herbs, which have high anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties, like cloves, oregano, basil, rosemary, and thyme. Whether using fresh or dried herbs and spices, creatively mix them into dishes to enhance flavour and effortlessly boost health.

Club House Organic Herbs and Spices Fill up your spice drawer with these 10 basic ingredients so you’ll always be at the ready when it’s time to whip up pastas, curries, stir-fries, stews, and make roasts, dressings, sauces—oh, the endless possibilities! $36.83 on Amazon

5. Hydrate with Clean Water… and Salt

Proper hydration is crucial for healing and cellular function, yet many people are unknowingly dehydrated. “So if we think about body composition, your brain is 70% water, your blood is 80% water, your lymphatic fluid is over 90% water, your bones are 30% water, your lungs are 80% water”––every part of your body is composed of water, said Dossa. We need enough fluid intake for our body to function properly. And many people consume caffeinated, carbonated, or sugary drinks that contribute more to dehydration rather than replenish the body. Drinking filtered or reverse osmosis water is ideal because it removes contaminants, but it’s important to add minerals back for proper cellular absorption. Dossa recommends adding a pinch of non-iodized high-quality salt—like Himalayan pink salt—to help water absorb into cells, rather than just passing through the body. She adds that a squeeze of lemon in water can also enhance its absorption.

Oryx Desert Salt Grinder Not all salt is created equal. That’s why we like Oryx Desert salt, sundried from the Kalahari Desert in Southern Africa, which is mineral-rich and free from microplastics that can be present in commercial salts. $12.71 on Amazon

6. Improve Your Sleep Routine

“Many studies show that inadequate sleep negatively can impact things like blood sugar regulation, immune function, cognitive function and even weight management,” said Dossa. A lack of sleep can also impact mood and mental health. Being exposed to bright lights after the sun has set or scrolling on a phone late at night can make it harder for your body to wind down. As it gets dark, your cortisol levels naturally drop, and melatonin—the hormone that tells your body it’s time to sleep—starts to rise. But bright lights and blue light from digital screens trick your brain into thinking it’s still daytime, keeping cortisol up and melatonin down, explained Dossa. In fact, research shows that reading on a tablet before bed can lower melatonin production by over 20 percent! Introducing a healthy sleep routine, like dimming the lights, avoiding screens, reading print rather than a digital device, and keeping TVs out of the bedroom, can make a huge difference in getting a deep and restful sleep.

Brooklyn Blue Light Blocking Glasses Rigorously tested for effectiveness, these glasses are scientifically engineered to block out 100 percent of melatonin-disrupting blue and green light between 400 to 500nm.Price a bit steep? Try these Horux X glasses built for gamers, for half the price, which offers partial blue light blocking capabilities. $49.9 on Amazon (was $66.9)

7. Take a Digital Detox

Being attached to our phones can take a toll on our focus and well-being. Simply having our phone within reach—whether we’re using it or not—can reduce cognitive capacity. A 2020 study found that people who had their phones taken away for just 20 minutes performed better on memory tasks than those who had their phones nearby, shared Dossa. So, if you’re not using it, try leaving it in another room, she recommended.

Social media can also have negative health effects. Every consumption, or like, share, or comment triggers a dopamine release, making us crave more, she said. This constant cycle can lead to addictive behaviors and keep us in a state of stress and hypervigilance. Over time, this can contribute to anxiety, poor sleep, increased heart rate, and even inflammation. Dossa recommended setting boundaries—like limiting screen time—to protect your nervous system and improve both mental and physical health.

Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport, Not sure what to do in place of doom scrolling? This best-selling book may be the perfect pastime, sharing knowledge on the benefits of digital decluttering as well as strategies to help with digital overwhelm and feeling more in control. $32.93 on Amazon (was $39.99)

8. Just Breathe

Breathing is something we do all day, but most of us don’t do it well. We tend to breathe too fast and too shallow, missing out on the calming benefits of intentional deep breathing. Every inhale activates the sympathetic nervous system—your body’s fight-or-flight mode—while every exhale activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps you relax, explained Dossa. By simply making your exhales longer than your inhales—like breathing in for four seconds and out for six—you can shift into a calmer state. Deep breathing also moves your diaphragm, which acts like a plunger to help circulate lymphatic fluid, supporting your immune system. If you’re interested in guided breathing practices, Dossa recommends using apps like Insight Timer, which offers free guided breathing meditations to make intentional breathing super easy.

Now Organic Lavender Oil Add an extra dose of relaxation with calming lavender oil. Dab a drop or two to your temples and then breathe deeply to soak in the stress-relieving scent. $29.75 on Amazon

9. Eat Well

Health starts from the inside out so getting great nourishment to fuel your body is an absolute must. Amateur chefs and busy professionals can get all the nutrients without sacrificing on quality or time with meal-prep services.

HelloFresh Meal Kit HelloFresh makes it easier to achieve your wellness goals by providing nutritious, balanced meals without the hassle of meal planning or grocery shopping. With a variety of dietitian-approved recipes, including low-calorie, high-protein, and veggie-packed options, you can stay on track with your health objectives while enjoying delicious, home-cooked meals. $9.99 - $194 at Hellofresh

