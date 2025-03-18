Professors, students say Nova Scotia university bill threatens academic freedoms

Send this page to someone via email

Speakers appearing before a Nova Scotia legislature committee say a bill that would give the government more control over the province’s 10 universities is a case of overreach that could threaten academic freedoms.

The legislation would link funding decisions to the government’s social and economic priorities and would allow it to appoint up to half of the members of a university’s board of governors.

Peter McInnis, president of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, told the public bills committee today that allowing the minister of advanced education to set terms and conditions for annual research grants is a concern.

McInnis says it could lead to political interference that could disrupt areas of university research.

Saint Mary’s University professor Cathy Conrad says the government didn’t consult with academics before setting universities on what she says will be a “chaos course.”

Conrad says there’s concern funding will go to science and technology programs that align with government priorities for economic growth to the detriment of liberal arts programs, which could be cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.