Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has no plans to retire, has sights set on 5th Olympics

Nova Scotian Olympian Ellie Black is gearing up for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles — and has her sights set on competing in her fifth Olympics.

“That’s the goal. That’s the long-term goal,” she told Global News Morning‘s Paul Brothers.

“It’s going to be day to day, obviously. And it’s year by year. It’s four years [away], which is a long time for us and our gymnastics squad. But it’s just about being smart, planning your training, trying to do everything the best you possibly can to build over the next few years as we work towards LA.”

She added that her “biggest goal,” however, is to always help her team qualify for the Games.

“We’ve got a few steps we have to do before we get to L.A., so just working on strengthening our team, getting that qualification secured in a couple of years from now and then trying to see if we can push to be on that podium,” Black said.

Black’s most recent performance at the Paris Games last year saw her finish sixth in the artistic gymnastics individual event and lead Team Canada to a fifth-place spot in the team final.

The 29-year-old from Halifax is highly decorated and made history at the 2017 FIG World Championships when she won silver — making her the first Canadian gymnast to win a world all-around medal.

Her long list of achievements also includes being awarded the Paris 2024 Fair Play Award at the 2024 Olympics after an emotional interaction with her competitor.

During a qualifying subdivision competition, a French gymnast fell in her opening routines and the host nation’s team did not advance to any medal round.

Black and Canadian teammate Shallon Olsen were seen comforting the gymnast — wiping her tears and sharing hugs.

“[The Fair Play Award] was unexpected because I was just in that moment. And that’s what I like to do is support other athletes, support my friends, whether they’re on my team or not,” she said.

“I think that’s the biggest thing about sport is having good sportsmanship and being a good team player and knowing that we’ve all worked so hard to be where we are, and sometimes you just need a bit of support.”

Black is channelling that kind of team spirit and support in her role as ambassador with RBC Training Ground. The program recruits and seeks out athletes with Olympic potential.

Their event this weekend will bring athletes aged 14 to 25 together in Halifax to compete in speed, strength, power and endurance testing in front of 15 national sport organization partners.

“The RBC Training Ground goes all across the country … and Halifax is having their event this weekend at the Canada Game Centre in Halifax. So any athletes, it doesn’t matter what sport you’re from or what background, come out. If you’re ages 14 to 25, you come out,” she said.

“I’ll be there cheering you on. I’ll be there supporting you, kind of helping you get through it. But it’s such a cool program. There have been so many incredible Olympians that come out of the program.”