Canada

Ontario woman gives birth in vehicle on highway, OPP assist

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa View image in full screen
A woman gave birth to a baby girl on Highway 12 after going into labour en route to hospital. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
A mother in labour was forced to give birth on the side of the highway in Ramara Township early Monday, with Ontario Provincial Police officers stepping in to assist.

Officers from the Orilla OPP detachment were called to Highway 12 around 3 a.m. on March 18 after receiving a call that a woman en route to the hospital had gone into labour in a vehicle.

By the time officers arrived, the mother had already delivered a healthy baby girl.

Police remained on scene to ensure the safety of both mother and child, and paramedics later transported them to a local hospital for further care.

Both the mother and newborn were reported to be in good spirits.

The OPP has since congratulated the family on their new bundle of joy, who they’ve named Raven.

