Canada

Critics say Nova Scotia bill violates labour rights, threatens right to information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc reads the speech from throne at Province House in Halifax. View image in full screen
Members of the public are voicing concerns today about a Nova Scotia government bill they say threatens citizens' access to information and violates labour rights in the civil service. Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press
Members of the public are voicing concerns today about a Nova Scotia government bill they say threatens citizens’ access to information and violates labour rights in the civil service.

The bill includes amendments that would allow the government to fire without cause the auditor general and non-unionized bureaucrats, and veto the release of audit reports.

Hugh Thompson of Sambro, N.S., told the public bills committee today that he doesn’t recall the Progressive Conservatives promising to make any of these changes during the November election campaign.

Catherine Harrop of Halifax called the proposal to fire the auditor general without cause a “Trumpian move” — in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump — aimed at silencing an official who holds the government accountable.

Tory Premier Tim Houston has said his government will withdraw the amendments concerning the powers of the auditor general, but so far hasn’t taken any official steps to do so.

Meanwhile, Sandra Mullen, president of the union representing civil servants, says that firing non-unionized employees without cause is a violation of the province’s labour standards code.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

