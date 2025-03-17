Critics say Nova Scotia bill violates labour rights, threatens right to information

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the public are voicing concerns today about a Nova Scotia government bill they say threatens citizens’ access to information and violates labour rights in the civil service.

The bill includes amendments that would allow the government to fire without cause the auditor general and non-unionized bureaucrats, and veto the release of audit reports.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hugh Thompson of Sambro, N.S., told the public bills committee today that he doesn’t recall the Progressive Conservatives promising to make any of these changes during the November election campaign.

Catherine Harrop of Halifax called the proposal to fire the auditor general without cause a “Trumpian move” — in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump — aimed at silencing an official who holds the government accountable.

Tory Premier Tim Houston has said his government will withdraw the amendments concerning the powers of the auditor general, but so far hasn’t taken any official steps to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sandra Mullen, president of the union representing civil servants, says that firing non-unionized employees without cause is a violation of the province’s labour standards code.