Carney meets Macron as he kicks off Europe trip in France

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada must strengthen ties with France and other allies in the face of geopolitical and economic crises.

Making opening remarks in Paris before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Carney stressed both countries’ shared values of sovereignty, solidarity and sustainability.

He said France and Canada have been reliable partners for centuries, and are now committed to “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

This is Carney’s first in-person meeting with an international leader as prime minister.

Macron called Canada a “unique friend” with a shared vision of freedom.

Carney, who turned 60 on Sunday, is kicking off his first full week as prime minister with a whirlwind three-day trip to France and the U.K., ending back in Canada’s north, in Iqaluit.

Later on Monday, Carney heads to London for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a private meeting with King Charles.

It comes against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state and amid the White House’s aggressive tariff agenda.

Carney insisted on Friday that he doesn’t need to seek assurances from his allies that Canada will remain an independent country.

“We’re masters in our own home,” he said after his cabinet was sworn in on Friday. “We’re in charge. It’s always nice when people say nice things about you, but we don’t need it. We’re not seeking it.”

He also emphasized at the time that Canada was built on the bedrock of Indigenous, French and British people.

Carney spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a call late Sunday and invited him to the G7 summit this summer, which Canada is hosting.

The prime minister, however, has not yet spoken to Trump since succeeding Justin Trudeau as prime minister several days ago.

A call with the U.S. president is unlikely until Carney returns to Ottawa.

Carney spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a Sunday call that touched on Canada-E.U. trade and defence.