Sam Dickinson enters Knights’ record books as Windsor ends London’s winning streak

Five second-period goals helped the Windsor Spitfires to an 8-5 win over the London Knights on March 16, 2025, at the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires victory ended a seven-game winning streak by the Knights but continued the trend between the two clubs in which the home team won every game of the regular season series.

London and the Spitfires will meet one final time at Canada Life Place on March 21.

Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson recorded two assists and moved into a tie with Evan Bouchard and Rick Corriveau for the most points in a single season by a London defenceman with 87.

After the Knights had killed a penalty in the first period Dickinson fed a pass ahead to Will Nicholl and the Knights forward made a beautiful one-on-one move coming in across the blue line and got the puck to the Windsor net where Easton Cowan poked the puck past Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo for a 1-0 lead just 3:53 into the game. The goal stretched Cowan’s point streak to nine games and gave Dickinson 86 points on the year and tied him with Nick Stajduhar for the second-best offensive season ever by a London defenceman.

The goal also led to Costanzo being pulled from the game briefly by Windsor coach Greg Walters. Thorndale, Ont., native and former London Jr. Knight Carter Froggett got into the game for one minute and 37 seconds before Walters sent Costanzo back into the crease.

With 1:03 to go in the opening period London struck again. Rene Van Bommell and Ryder Boulton forced a turnover in the Windsor end. The puck came right to Logan Hawery and he wired it into the top corner of the Spitfires net to make it 2-0 Knights.

Windsor scored 2:32 into the second period when Jack Nesbitt lifted home an A.J. Spellacy rebound for his first of the game.

Landon Sim extended his point streak to nine games with his 30th goal of the year at 10:13 of the second period and the Knights led 3-1, but before the middle period ended the Spitfires struck four times.

Nesbitt and Luke McNamara netted goals 55 seconds apart to tie the game and then during a 4-on-4 situation Cole Davis raced down the left wing and scored his 20th of the year to put Windsor ahead 4-3.

On a late power play, Liam Greentree scored his 49th goal on a backhand and the Spitfires went to the dressing room with a 5-3 lead.

Cowan’s second of the game made it 5-4 at 4:36 of the third period but a second goal on the day from Davis of Windsor restored the two-goal advantage with less than five minutes remaining.

A hit-from behind by Greentree on Dickinson earned Greentree a match penalty for cross-checking and it gave London a power play late in the game. Dickinson remained in the game.

Jacob Julien scored to make it 6-5 but empty net goals by Conor Walton and Noah Morneau finished the scoring.

The Spitfires outshot the Knights 36-22.

Both teams were 1-for-4 on the power play.

Two streaks stay alive

The longest point streak this season by a Knights player and in the OHL overall belongs to Easton Cowan. Cowan went 29 games with at least a point as part of his 65 consecutive game streak that went from Nov. 25, 2023 to Feb. 7 2025.

Right now both Cowan and Landon Sim are threatening to hit double-digits. Both happen to have at least a point in each of their past nine games. Denver Barkey is on an 8-game streak but remains out with an upper body injury.

Here are London’s longest point streak leaders for the 2024-25 regular season:

29 – Easton Cowan

15 – Jacob Julien

14 – Blake Montgomery

13 – Sam Dickinson

11 – Kasper Halttunen

Up next

The Knights will meet the Kitchener Rangers for the final time in the regular season on Tuesday, March 18 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

London is 3-1-1 against Kitchener this season.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.