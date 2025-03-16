Ontario city removing American flags from facilities, replacing with giant maple leaves

Send this page to someone via email

One of Ontario’s biggest cities has started removing American flags from its facilities and plans to install giant Canadian replacements as tensions between the two countries continue.

Mississauga, which is located immediately to the west of Toronto, said over the weekend that the process was underway to remove the U.S. flags from its buildings.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish announced the move in a social media post on Saturday, saying it had come “at the request of many.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parrish said the city would remove the stars and stripes flying at sports arenas and in various locations on the edge of Lake Ontario.

“Oversized Canadian flags (15’x30’) are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall,” she wrote.

The flag removal decision comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues threats to annex Canada and make it America’s 51st state. The White House is also in the midst of a bitter trade and tariff dispute with its neighbour.

Story continues below advertisement

Those threats have seen the U.S. anthem booed at sporting events across the country, including during the 4 Nations faceoff match between the United States and Canada in Montreal.

It has also led the Ontario government to ban American companies from bidding on public contracts and British Columbia to exclude Tesla — run by Trump’s advisor Elon Musk — from public rebate programs.

The City of Barrie removed American flags from its facilities recently, while West Lincoln Township has done the same.

— The Canadian Press